|
|
Robert Henry "Hank" Brockman Robert Henry "Hank" Brockman, 93, of Blackwell, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born January 18, 1927 in Napton, Missouri the son of the late Everett and Dorothy (Stone) Brockman. Survivors include: Sons, Don Brockman (Jeanie) of Weatherby Lake, MO; Ron Brockman of Independence, MO; Mitch Brockman of Boliver, MO. Seven Grandchildren & Three Great Grandchildren. Sister, Frances Krzoska of Odessa, MO. Several Nieces & Nephews. Seven siblings preceded him in death. Hank was employed as a truck driver and was a Business Agent for the Teamsters Local 41. A Private Family Graveside will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Eldon, MO. A Celebration of Hank's Life is being planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2020