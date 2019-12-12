|
Robert (Bob) Hernan Robert (Bob) M. Hernan, 59 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Fri. Dec. 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by son, Matthew R. Hernan, father, James R. Hernan, mother, Alice F. Hernan, & brother-in-law, James F. Herzig Jr. He leaves behind wife Shari Hernan, daughter Emileigh Hernan, brother Ed Hernan, sisters Debbie Smith, Michele McCabe and their families, as well as in-laws Jim and Vicki Herzig. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Visitation will be Sat. 12/14 from 3-4pm. A Celebration of Life to follow. Vox Dei Community Church, 622 2nd Street, Belton, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to U-Haul/Bob Hernan Memorial Fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 12, 2019