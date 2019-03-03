Resources More Obituaries for Robert McIntosh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Holland "Hod" McIntosh

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Holland "Hod" McIntosh On Wednesday, February 27th 2019, Robert Holland "Hod" McIntosh, loving husband and father of four daughters, passed away at age 88. His loving wife was by his side, holding his hand, surrounded by love from their daughters. Hod was born on August 24th, 1930 in Topeka, KS to Harry Oscar and Mareta (Harsh) McIntosh. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1949, a proud Forty-Niner. Hod started at Baker University and then went on to graduate from the University of Kansas in Lawrence in 1955. All four of his daughters followed in his Jayhawks footsteps and graduated from KU as well. After being drafted and serving in the Army for two years, Hod returned to Kansas and began his career at Employers Reinsurance Corporation. On October 5th, 1957, he married the love of his life, Peggy Jo Ream. They raised four daughters, Heather Lynn (San Antonio, TX), Kendra Lea (Madison, WI), Shaunna Lynn (Denver, CO), and Kerry Lea (Prairie Village, KS). After nearly four decades, Hod retired from First Excess and Reinsurance Corporation, a subsidiary of Employers Reinsurance. He was a faithful member of several Episcopal and Anglican churches, beginning his ministry as an altar boy at St Paul's Cathedral in Topeka, helping start St Thomas the Apostle Church in Overland Park, and then serving as Warden at Trinity Anglican in Mission. Throughout his life, Hod offered his wisdom, leadership, woodworking skills and other talents to his church communities. Hod had a passion for fly fishing and woodworking, hobbies that let him work with his hands and enjoy God's creation. He loved retirement, "6 Saturdays followed by a Sunday, every week." Hod was committed to giving back to his community. His favorite service organizations include the Tallgrass Prairie National Reserve, Habitat for Humanity Kansas City, and the Federation of Flyfishers. Hod was known for his quick wit, his easy smile, and his big, generous heart. Hod was preceded in death by his father, Harry, and his mother, Mareta. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Peggy, and their four daughters, Heather, Kendra, Shaunna, and Kerry. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 2 o'clock p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS. The family suggests memorials to Heart of America Fly Fishers, P.O. Box 731, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201

