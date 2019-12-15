|
|
Robert Craig Horton Robert Craig Horton passed away on Sunday 12/8/2019 at his home in Surprise, Arizona at the age of 27. Robert was born in Blue Springs, Missouri on 12/31/1991 to father Ron Horton and Mother Lydia Pacheco Horton. From a very young age it became apparent that Robert's zest for life and adventure were second to none. Always driven to experience and explore new things, and with the encouragement of his parents, he joined The Boy Scouts of America. Robert progressed through scouting never ceasing his drive and quest to better himself. Until, he achieved Scouting's highest award, the rank of Eagle Scout. Robert was recognized as an elite member of scouting by achieving the rank of Fire builder in the tribe of Mic-O-Say. Robert strived to find a career where he could find a way to help others and finally found his calling, when he achieved his EMT certification at CJCFPD EMS academy. Robert is survived by His Father and Stepmother Ron and Tracy Horton of Grain Valley, MO; His Mother, Lydia Pacheco Horton of Surprise, Arizona; Brothers Jesse Horton and Michael Moore; Sister Megan Moore. One niece and nephew by his brother Jesse; Paisley Lynn and Wyatt Cole. Three nephews by his brother Michael and Wife Kaylynn; Jaxon, Crayton, and Bryson. His beloved maternal grandmother Lydia Segura. As well as many beloved Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends whom he always treated like family. A Celebration of Life will be held @ BLUE SPRINGS ASSEMBLY 2501 E DUNCAN RD, BLUE SPRINGS, MO 64029 on 12/17/19. Visitation from 5pm to 7pm and a short service to follow starting at 7pm. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that donations be submitted to the link on his Facebook page.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019