|
|
Robert Imperiale Robert A Imperiale, Reeds Spring, MO, son of Bennie and Katherine (Galetti) Imperiale, was born November 25, 1955, in Kansas City, MO and departed this life on April 13, 2020, at the age of 64. Robert had been a resident of the area for ten years, moving here from Holden, MO. He went to high school at St. Pius X and graduated in 1974. He worked for the Kansas City Fire Department for fifteen years and also became a successful salesperson for many years. He was a member of Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church Kimberling City, MO. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Benny Imperiale. Survivors include: his wife, Joyce Imperiale of Reeds Spring, MO; son, Matthew Bergman of California; daughter, Angela Imperiale of Holden, MO; brother, Patrick Imperiale of Kansas City, MO; five grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. No service is planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2020