Robert J. Godbout Robert (Bob) Jerome Godbout passed away January 29th, 2020. Visitation will be from 10-11AM Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Leawood, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Bob was raised on farms in the Seneca, Baileyville, Centralia, and Holton, Kansas, area. Bob attended Holton high school, graduating in 1950. After graduation, he worked for the Holton A&P Grocery Store on the Holton town square. In 1952, he joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country in the Pacific during the Korean War. Upon discharge in 1956, Bob moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he graduated from Rockhurst College. He worked for Bendix / Allied Signal (later becoming Honeywell) and retired in 1994 after 37 years of service. After retirement, Bob worked for a number of years for Ralph and Tom Boehm Farms in the Spring Hill / Olathe, Kansas, area. Bob loved farming as well as trout fishing at Roaring River State Park in southwest Missouri. He was a devout and loving father, his children always came first, and he cherished his relationship with them. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Charles (Chuck); and sister Delores (Dee). He is survived by his daughter Sue Gustafson, son David (Sherri), son Gary (Margaret), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020