Robert J. Goossen Robert J. Goossen, 77, passed Oct 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Josie, of 37 years; her daughter, Pat Snow; a sister, Maryann of Colorado, and her children, Michael (wife, Jennifer) and Christie (husband, Jason) and their families. Robert was known for his abilities for fixing things around the house, electronics, communications, and building intricate model railroad layouts featured on all of the KCMO TV stations. Visitation will be from 9:30-11am, Mass at 11am on Mon, Nov 4 at Christ the King Church, KCK. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2019