Robert J. Rich Robert J. Rich, 86, Basehor, KS, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to City Union Mission. Bob was born March 23, 1934, in Springfield, IL the son of Paul and Lucille (Weeks) Rich. He joined the U.S. Navy out of high school and after his service to his country was a graduate of Miami of Ohio in 1958. Bob had been an insurance agent and was the owner of Commercial Underwriters in Kansas City, KS for 55 years. He had been the President of the Kansas Independent Insurance Agents and was a Certified Insurance Counselor. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ellen Rich, 3 children, Ted Rich, (Judy), Karen O'Connor and Tom Rich, 8 grandchildren, Cole, Cameron, Deidre, Chandler, Hannah, Mike, Joel and Steven, 10 great grandchildren and his brother, Gary Rich. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)


Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
