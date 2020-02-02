|
Robert J. Rosenthal Robert J. Rosenthal, 89 years old, of Kansas City, MO passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Kansas City Hospice House. Robert was born on November 30, 1930 in St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, his parents, sisters-in-law Marilyn Rosenthal and Sally King, brother-in-law Austin King. Robert is survived by his children Daniel Rosenthal (Rhobbin), Stephen Rosenthal (Melissa), Mary Sue Gee (Alison), Charles Rosenthal and Linda Irick (Rex), brother Richard Rosenthal, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be from 9:00am to 10:00am followed by a 10:00am Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 4 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2 East 75th Street, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to Kansas City Hospice House, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020