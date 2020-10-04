1/1
Robert J. Zahner
1946 - 2020
October 2, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Robert J. Zahner, age 73 of Lenexa, KS passed away Friday, October 2nd, 2020. He was the third child of Frank and Charlotte Zahner. He grew up in Lenexa with his siblings, Sr. Linda, Frank Jr. (deceased), Christine, Steve, Norma, Paul and Rose.
Bob graduated from St. Joseph High School and soon after joined the army serving honorably in the Vietnam war. Bob was married to Debra and they enjoyed 18 years very happy wonderful years together. His career was in the sheet metal industry and for 30 years worked for two companies, C&C Heating and Cooling and City Wide.
Bob had a generous, kind and outgoing spirit, always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He was gifted in his ability to fix absolutely anything. If he didn't have the tool to fix something, he would build the tool to fix it! Anyone who knew Bob, knew what a perfectionist he was! This was evident in his handyman jobs and his clients so appreciated this trait. His expertise and patience were legendary!!
Bob was blessed to have two children and four step-children. He loved them all and respected their distinct personalities. Bob's love for life was expressed especially in family gatherings and social functions. He just loved them and looked forward to every gathering.
Bob was avid golfer and Chiefs fan. He never missed a Chiefs game and golfed every week that he could until his cancer prevented him from doing so. He certainly missed his golf buddies as much as they missed him.
Bob is survived by wife Debra and his two children, Leigh Weisbender (husband Sib), Joe Zahner (wife Maggie), Step-children, John Saul (wife Jana), Julie Saul (deceased), Jim Johnson and Lauren Johnson (partner Ryan) and nine grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Paralyzed Vets. At this time there will be a private funeral mass for the immediate family. A celebration of life to honor Bob will be held at a later date when health and safety are not issues. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
