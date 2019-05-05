Resources More Obituaries for Robert Easley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert James Easley Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert James Easley Jr. Robert James "Bob" Easley, Jr. passed away May 2nd, 2019 after a lengthy illness. A Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6th followed by a Visitation until 7:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Rd, Kansas City MO 64131. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7th at St. Thomas More followed by a lunch at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Sacred Heart Monastery, 1005 W 8th St, Yankton SD 57078 (yantonbenedictines.org) or Little Sisters of the Poor, 8745 James A Reed Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138 (www.littlesistersofthepoorkansascity.org/) Bob was born on April 11th, 1943 in Lincoln, NE to Robert and Kathryn (Kuhl) Easley. Bob graduated from Maur Hill Prep School in Atchison, KS in 1961 and earned his Accounting degree from Loras College in Dubuque, IA in 1965. Shortly after graduation, he married his college sweetheart, Diane Mallinger, on July 17th, 1965. They settled in Lincoln, NE where Bob started his accounting career. Soon thereafter, Bob and Diane welcomed their two children, Stephanie and Jim, into the world. In 1971, the Easley family moved to Raytown, MO where Bob worked as an accountant for a regional truck line. In 1978 he ventured into private practice accounting Robert J Easley, CPA was in business. He built his practice through the relationships in town including St Bernadette's Church, the Raytown Rotary Club, and the Raytown Chamber of Commerce. Whether it was the church picnic or Raytown Round-Up Days, Bob was always eager to serve, in fact, he held board positions in all those organizations including President of the Raytown Chamber of Commerce in the mid-80s. In the late 80's, Bob and Diane moved to south Kansas City where they enjoyed playing golf at Blue Hills Country Club and their new parish community of St. Thomas More. In 2005, Bob's firm was acquired by Marr and Company, PC where he worked part-time until 2010. Bob and Diane established a winter home in Palm Desert, CA in early 2013 at Chaparral Country Club. Not only did they escape the cold, they met wonderful new friends and could stay active all year long. Bob was preceded in death by both his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Thomas and Eloise (Benoit) Mallinger, sisters-in-law Joanne (Nowicki) Easley and Helen (Mallinger) Arndorfer. Bob is survived by his wife Diane (Mallinger) Easley; daughter Stephanie Easley; son Jim Easley (Denise); grandchildren Brandon Easley and Brett Easley; siblings George Easley (Nikki), Sr Kathryn Easley, Steve Easley (Kathy), Greg Easley (Liz), Mary Schmidt (Brad), and Mark Easley (Jill); brothers/sisters-in-law (Rodger Arndorfer), Mike Mallinger (Jenik), Patricia Milefchik (Dennie), Marilyn Garris (Ron), Sheila Ohern (Mick), and Mark Mallinger (Colleen); and scores of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to acknowledge the care team at Menorah Hospital in Overland Park, KS; Research Hospital in Kansas City, MO; Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, CA; and Brookdale Rehab/Hospice in Overland Park, KS for their compassionate care when we needed them the most.



Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries