|
|
Robert James Heyer Robert James Heyer, 87, passed away on January 13, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18 at St. Ignatius Parish, Chestnut Hill, MA; memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28 at Visitation Parish, Kansas City, MO. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Bread for the World, 425 3rd Street SW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20024. Robert was born April 26, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ to Joseph and Mildred Heyer. A graduate of Fordham University and Woodstock School of Theology, he spent 20 years as a Jesuit of the New York Province, teaching at Fordham Prep and Regis High, followed by a distinguished career in Catholic publishing with Paulist Press and Sheed & Ward. Robert is survived by his daughter, Kristin Heyer and husband Mark Potter; grandsons, Owen and Luke Potter; and sibling, Patricia Gallagher. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jean Marie Hiesberger, and brother, Joseph Heyer. Condolences may be expressed at https://burkefamilyfuneralhomes.com/
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 16, 2020