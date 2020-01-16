Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Parish
Chestnut Hill, MA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Visitation Parish
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Heyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James Heyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert James Heyer Obituary
Robert James Heyer Robert James Heyer, 87, passed away on January 13, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18 at St. Ignatius Parish, Chestnut Hill, MA; memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28 at Visitation Parish, Kansas City, MO. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Bread for the World, 425 3rd Street SW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20024. Robert was born April 26, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ to Joseph and Mildred Heyer. A graduate of Fordham University and Woodstock School of Theology, he spent 20 years as a Jesuit of the New York Province, teaching at Fordham Prep and Regis High, followed by a distinguished career in Catholic publishing with Paulist Press and Sheed & Ward. Robert is survived by his daughter, Kristin Heyer and husband Mark Potter; grandsons, Owen and Luke Potter; and sibling, Patricia Gallagher. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jean Marie Hiesberger, and brother, Joseph Heyer. Condolences may be expressed at https://burkefamilyfuneralhomes.com/
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -