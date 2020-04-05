|
Robert James Lockett, III Lt. Commander Robert "Bob" James Lockett, III of Kansas City, Missouri passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Chris, his son Robert and his daughter Mackenzie as well as friends and extended family too numerous to count. Bob was the quintessential officer and a gentleman as he never knew a stranger, never forgot a friend, and never failed to enter a fight for those who could not fight for themselves truly a great man among men who leaves behind an amazing legacy of love and honor. Services to be announced.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020