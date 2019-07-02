Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
7231 Mission Rd
Prairie Village, MO
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
7231 Mission Rd
Prairie Village, MO
View Map
Robert "Bob" John Koppes Robert "Bob" John Koppes, son of Bertha and Harold Koppes, died on June 28, 2019. He was 90 years old. Bob resided in Kansas City, Missouri for the past thirty years after leaving Prairie Village, Kansas for architectural positions in Davenport, Iowa; Kalamazoo, Michigan and Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Carolyn Jane Russell Koppes, daughter Martha Sinovic (Bill) of Leawood, Kansas and their children Emily, Adam ( Libby), and Seth (Lauren); son Seth Koppes (Molly) of Scottsdale, Arizona and their children Jessica Cohan (Chasen), Remy, and Gabrielle; daughter Ellen Brewer (Kent) of St. Louis, Missouri and their children Russell (Rachelle), Katie, and Joel (Kim); daughter Ruth Redlingshafer (Ryan) of St. Louis, Missouri and their children J. Ryan (Liz ), Jacob, and Joseph; and daughter Sarah Hurwitz (Richard) of Telluride, Colorado and their children Caleb and Phoebe Hurwitz. He was additionally blessed with a multitude of great grandchildren (Adelaide, Harlow, Matthew, Joseph, Michael, Karl and Louis). Bob was raised in Bellevue, Iowa with his sister Lois McGannon who preceded him in death. He served as a seaman in the United States Navy before attending and graduating from Kansas University with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture. He served on many boards most notably as President of the Missouri Council of Architecture, President the American Institute of Architecture in Kansas City, President of the Serra Club, President of St. Ann's Parish Council, Board Member (two terms) Notre Dame de Sion High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Bob will be remembered for his creativity, artistic talents, attention to detail, his love of a good project and his devotion to his home and family. Bob was proudest of his kids but a close second was his work ethic. He was a practicing architect for over 50 years and involved in the design and supervision of 100's of projectsprimarily churches and schools.Additionally he spent many years creating plans for, and assisting in the designing of each of his five children's homes. Bob was also a devoted coach and attendee at the many sporting events his children and grandchildren participated. He loved watching all sports. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Bob's memory to The Heart of America Chapter, 3846 W. 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS, 66208. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 2, 2019
