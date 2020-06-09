Robert John Spaniol Robert John Spaniol of Olathe Kansas passed away suddenly at his place of work on June 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:30-3:00 PM with Funeral Services following at 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church 8311 W. 93rd, Overland Park, KS. He is survived by his wife Chassidy Spaniol, 3 children Juliana Kathryn, Ella Marie and Jack Everett; parents, John and Kay Spaniol; in-laws Julie and Mike Johnson Jennifer Keller, John Johnson and Ashley Schantell; Siblings, Frances Wahl (Brent), Michael Spaniol, Marie Ward (Dave), Ted Spaniol and Betsy Funk (Jeff) along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to be mentioned by name, but all of whom will miss his wit and humor terribly. He will also be missed by a contingency of fun-loving cousins from Minnesota with whom he was very close. He joins the following family in heaven: cousin Kevin Morrow, Uncle Stephen P. Morrow, III, cousin Rebekah Barrett, and Uncle Charles McFarlan Rob met Chassidy through friends. After dating 5 years, they were married on October 19, 2002 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Overland Park. He was born on April 3, 1972 and attended Bishop Miege High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from DeVry University in Network and Communication Management. He earned a Master of Science degree in Organizational Development Psychology from Avila University. Rob has worked for 8 years at the University of Kansas Health Systems as a Vendor Relations Specialist. He leaves behind coworkers who express a sincere bond with him, and an admiration for his innovation in the department. He will be difficult to replace. He was first and foremost an incredible husband and father. As a husband to Chassidy, anniversary dinners and weekend get-aways were the norm. As the fun Dad, trips to the beach, father-daughter dances, soccer games and his son's baseball games were all priorities. A scroll through his facebook would show even the casual onlooker that life with his kids and wife were his most joyful times. From boyhood, Rob's common thread through life was his mischievous giggle. Whether mooning his nephews on a bike ride, buying beer for an underage sister, or causing havoc in the household, life was not to be taken too seriously. He would do literally ANYTHING for a laugh. Family members remember fondly the childhood trips Rob enjoyed. Lake of the Ozarks, Canoe trips to Bennet Springs and Odessa Lake camping trips with family friends were the highlights of his formative years. Rob was uniquely his own person and anyone who met him was quickly struck by his sense of humor. He frequently insisted his real mother was a Swedish princess who would one day find him, give him all her money and make him instantly independently wealthy. He adored his Indian motorcycle and had numerous plans to travel both alone and with Chassidy. In particular, he planned to make a solo, soul searching trip to the southwest this summer. Thank you, Rob for always being that funny, irreverent force in our lives that can never be replaced. We all look forward to laughing with you when we meet again. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to the Robert J. Spaniol Childrens' College fund in c/o Porter Funeral Home (8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS 66215).