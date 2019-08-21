|
|
Robert Joseph Bogdan Jr. Robert "Bob" Joseph Bogdan, Jr., 61, Overland Park, KS passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church; cremation to follow. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Amos Family Funeral Home, where a rosary recitation will be at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to . Bob was born July 25, 1958 in St. Louis, MO to Robert, Sr. and Jeanne Bogdan. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Bogdan. Survivors include his two sisters, Cathy Hollembeak, Olathe, KS and Liz Bogdan, Overland Park, KS; and two brothers, Rick Bogdan, Leawood, KS and David Bogdan, Lenexa, KS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019