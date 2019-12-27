|
Robert Jullius Milton Garrison Robert Jullius Milton Garrison, 85, of Lexington, MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Trinity United Church of Christ, 1312 Franklin Avenue, Lexington, MO. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Church of Christ or to the . Memories and condolences for his family can be left at www.ledfordfamilyfh.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements are entrusted to the Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. Robert was born to Jullius Orville and Barbara Hawkins Garrison, August 12, 1934. He was married to Melba Gean Redden for 61 years. Bob started BEAMCO in 1965 as a Certified Tool & Die Maker and was self-employed for many years. He was an avid motor sports fan, was a very active member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Lexington, MO where he served on the church council and on the CAR board. Bob served on the Lexington R-V school board, the Lexington City Council, and was very active with Habitat for Humanity. Bob's greatest joys in life were his family PaPa attending his grandkids and great grandkids activities brought him much happiness. He leaves his wife, Melba, of the home, three daughters, Cindy (Bill) Erickson, Bayview, TX; Rhonda Garrison, Jeffersonville, IN; and Pam (Bill) Wrisinger, Blue Springs, MO; five grandchildren, Tania (Bryce) Pessetto, Higginsville, MO, Tegan Harrison (Bret Mickey), Sibley, MO; Alex (Shelley) Wrisinger, Lee's Summit, MO; Tasha (Bobby, III) Wilson, Higginsville, MO; Logan Wrisinger, Kansas City, MO; and six great grandchildren Hailey & Tenley Pessetto, Charlotte & Caden Wrisinger, and Bobby, IV & Brooklyn Wilson. He also leaves two brothers, David Garrison of New Sharon, IA and Milford Garrison, Halfway, MO and a sister, Susan Mansell, Wellington, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 27, 2019