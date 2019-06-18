Robert K. Reese Robert K. Reese, age 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 W. 62nd Street, Mission, Kansas 66202, on Wednesday, June 19. Visitation is at 10:00 AM; service is at 11:00 AM, with a reception following. He was born in Snyder, Nebraska, to Walter and Ida Reese. Robert is a veteran of World War II who was in the U. S. Army 8th Armored Division, receiving three Bronze Service Stars and participated in three major campaigns Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe, which included the Battle of the Bulge. Following the war, Robert was employed by the Central National Bank of Columbus, Nebraska. In January of 1948, he became a national bank examiner for the Comptroller of the Currency. In 1960, Robert took a position with the Livestock National Bank of Kansas City, Missouri, and became President in 1965 and soon, was also Chairman. Under his leadership the bank grew and provided bank services to many customers in agriculture and business. He was involved in the Central Industrial District (the West Bottoms) and the American Royal. In 1984, he retired, and his retirement gift was a set of Kenneth Smith golf clubs. He soon achieved a single digit handicap and enjoyed many rounds of golf with his wife and friends. Indian Hills Country Club and Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert, California, were favorite locations. His proudest golf achievement was being able to shoot under his age starting at age sixty-eight and continuing into his eighties. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlo Reese; brother, W. Frederick Reese; son-in-law, Jim Hollrah; and granddaughter, Nina Christine Joslin. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Pflug and Mary Brown; his four children, Marsha Reese, Maureen Reese, Robert P. Reese, and Barbara Joslin (Joel), and his grandchildren Brandon Joslin, Laura Levine, and Walker Hollrah. Contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, its foundation, or the Kansas City Hospice.



