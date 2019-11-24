Kansas City Star Obituaries
Robert K. Tavernaro Robert K. Tavernaro, 76, Overland Park, KS, passed away on November 16, 2019. Funeral mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, November 27th, 10:30 A.M. Lunch provided by the family after at Bishop Miege H.S. Bob was a much loved teacher and coach for over forty years in the KC area. He was a thirty year Marine Corp Veteran, and active community member. He married Mary Rast in 1965 and raised two children in Kansas City. Bob is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter Lynn (Randy) Salisbury, his son Bobby (Jennifer), his four granddaughters, Molly, Maggie, Olivia and Sully, and two brothers Ron (Barbara) and Richard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bishop Miege-Robert K. Tavernaro Scholarship fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019
