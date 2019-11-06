|
Robert Keith Neal Robert (Bob) Keith Neal, 90, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed peacefully in his home on November 3, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Flack Memorial Church in Excelsior Springs. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Thursday, November 7 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. Bob was born on April 7, 1929 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, the son of Edward Martin Neal and Elsie May (Cureton) Neal. Bob lived in Excelsior Springs all his life, making many friends over the years. He worked for General Motors for 38 1/2 years, retiring on October 30th, 1987. He was a member of Flack Memorial Church, where he served as an Elder for several years. Bob married Betty Marie Rogers on August 20, 1949, and of the marriage five children were born: Robert (Bob) Allen Neal, Roger Keith Neal, Rhonda Joy Drew, Robecca Renee King, and Robin Sue Gatlin. Betty went to her eternal home on September 10, 1968. Bob was later united in marriage to Fay Juanita Sullard on July 1, 1973, spending 28 years together until her death on July 25, 2001. Bob was devoted to his church family and during his continued service, met Marion Imogene Perkins, who he later wed on December 21, 2002. Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed going on fishing trips, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends (especially when it involved going out to eat). Bob had a unique sense of humor that he often shared with his family, providing many laughs and happy memories over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Roger Keith Neal; wives; four sisters and one brother. Survivors include four children, Robert A. Neal (Sheila), Rhonda Drew, Robecca King (Craig), and Robin Gatlin (Dexter); six granddaughters, ten great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to or Flack Memorial Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019