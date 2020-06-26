Robert"Tubey" Kent Klein The most wonderful, loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend left us on the morning of June 22, 2020. Tubey left us all with a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Robert Kent Klein born May 3, 1948 was one of a kind. He grew up in Waverly, MO, attended and graduated from Sante Fe in 1966. He was an athlete beyond compare. Tubey attended the University of Missouri and graduated in 1971. After a year of graduate school, he went to UMKC Dental School, where he became a dentist, graduating in 1975. Tubey married Marcy Dean Ward on May 17, 1975, the same year as his graduation. They loved each other for over 45 years. They moved to Carrollton, MO in 1975. He practiced dentistry there for over 20 years, loving all of his patients who were also his friends. Tubey then moved to his son Robert Kipp Klein's dental practice in Liberty, MO. Working in a practice and office with Kipp was a dream come true for him. The office was built by his other son Tyler Ward Klein. Tubey's boys were the loves of his life. Kipp married Kelly Marie Harris and Tyler married Lindsey Ann Saragusa, both from Liberty, MO. Kipp and Kelly gave him Lilly, Ella, Lucy and Nora. Tyler and Lindsey gave him Grace and Annie. He felt blessed and loved by his granddaughters who were the meaning of his life. They were his everything. Actually, his whole family was his life. Tubey was preceded in death by his father Captain Robert F. Klein and Betty Lou from Waverly, MO and his father-in-law Donald C. Ward. His sister Robin Kaye Heiman and his brother Kim (Janet) Klein always remained close. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Nadine L. Ward, his brother-in-law Mark (Belinda) Ward and his sister-in-law Jill (Dan) Hinrichs. They had nephews and nieces; Kale Heiman, Jessica Calcara and Zach, Thomas & Patrick Klein, Craig and Jared Ward, Micaela Finlayson, Nick and Spencer Hinrichs as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Marcy and Tubey were married for 45 years, a love story they both cherished. Being together was their happy place along with their boys and granddaughters. Life was good. Tubey was a private but very loving and giving man. He also loved his many assistants and all that worked with him. He would always take the time to talk and listen to them and his patients. We will miss this courageous, self-less man with all our hearts. Life has changed forever, but because of how much he loved us all, we will carry on. Tubey, we love you forever. Services will be held on Monday, June 29 at 11:00am at the Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Temple. Committal services will be held at 3:00pm the same day at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131.