Robert "Bob" Kersey Robert "Bob" Kersey died at the age of 94 on February 23, 2019. Bob was born in Greenville, Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was employed by the Pet Milk Organizations for forty years, retiring as the Director of Operations at the Old El Paso Mexican Food Plant in Anthony, Texas. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. A true gentleman who will be missed . ,
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2019