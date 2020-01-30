Home

Robert Kirk Wilkinson My wonderful husband, Robert Kirk Wilkinson went to meet Jesus on 1-27-2020. Kirk was born on 4-2-1947 in KCMO, he graduated East High School in 1965 and was drafted during Vietnam. He worked as a CSI welding inspector for many years. We were married in 1989 and enjoyed raising 2 children, Kelly (Rick) and Aaron and blessed with 5 grandchildren Annelise and Shelby Sack, Nicolas, Liliana and Thomas Eaton. We had so much love, fun and adventure for 31 years, what a ride! I Love You and save me a seat, Bobbi
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 30, 2020
