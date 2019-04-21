Resources More Obituaries for Robert Boland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert L. Boland

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert L. Boland Robert "Bob" Boland age 84, of Lee's Summit, MO, entered eternal life on 04/16/2019. Bob was born September 16, 1934, in Kansas City, KS. He graduated from St. Rose of Lima Grade School in KCK and from De La Salle Military Academy in KCMO in 1953. He received a BA and MA in History and worked in Catholic Schools as a teacher and as an administrator for over 40 years: Redemptorist High School (1959-60), De La Salle High School (1960-65), Archbishop O'Hara High School (1965-71 & 1987-2002), St, Joseph High School in Shawnee (1971-73), Bishop Ward High School (1976-87). He also spent three years in the insurance industry with Travelers Insurance Co. (1973-76). His spirit is carried on by all those who knew and loved him: especially Shirley, his wife & best friend of 64 years, and his children-Craig; Karen and her spouse Monica; Kevin and his spouse Shannon, and grandsons Eli and Ian who were the light of his life seeing them grow to be wonderful young men. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Kathlyn Boland, his older brother John, and his sister Mary, whom he adored. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, and friend, with patience, understanding, and love that was modeled after his deep and abiding faith in Jesus. His early education, especially with the Christian Brothers at DeLaSalle, and work with the Christian Brothers & Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at O'Hara High School, and Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth at Bishop Ward High School, was the foundation of his faith. He continued to serve Catholic schools his entire career. As a parishioner, he was also a Eucharistic minister to the sick. His favorite memories growing up were playing ball with his friends-football, baseball, basketball it didn't matter. He loved the camaraderie of team sports and went on to coach high school sports, forming lifelong friendships from these experiences. His passion for teaching history and enthusiasm for all things related to the Oregon Trail and Civil War was infectious, making learning fun and relatable. He was involved in research for books about the history of Lee's Summit after retirement & volunteered at the Lee's Summit historical society. The KU Jayhawks, KC Royals, & KC Chiefs all lost a steadfast fan who enjoyed cheering them on through the years. His greatest delight was going to the games and functions of his family, relishing in their achievements. He did not measure the success of his life by money or status. His success was in the character of the man he was: hard working, determined, patient, compassionate, kind, loyal, forgiving, and most of all, loving. He lived the life of a true servant of Jesus Christ. May we all thank the Lord for sharing Bob with us. Now the Heavens rejoice in his coming to his true home in God. We follow in the tradition of St. John Baptist de La Salle, as Bob & his fellow cadets prayed: Saint John Baptist de La Salle Pray for us! Live, Jesus, in our hearts. Forever Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, April 25th at 10:00AM at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Road, Lee's Summit, MO, luncheon to follow at Church, burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. Friends may call for visitation from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24th at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Scholarship Fund at Bishop Ward High School, 708 N 18th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66102 and to the Scholarship Fund of De La Salle Alumni Association, P.O. Box 380083, Kansas City, Missouri, 64138.

