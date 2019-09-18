|
Robert L. Carroll Robert L Carroll, 76, Bob leaves his wife Barbara Mitchell Carroll and two daughters Lisa Poyser (Darin Poyser) Amy Simpson (husband Aaron Simpson) and a sister Gloria Carroll. He is preceded in death by his parents Roger and Mini Carroll and a brother Roger Carroll. Celebration of Life, Sept 21, 2019 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church from 9-11. Celebration of Life 9am-9:30. Visitation following until 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Our Lady Of The Presentation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019