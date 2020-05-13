Robert L. Clemens Robert L. Clemens, Lansing, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Bob was born September 7, 1942 in Troy, Kansas to Otto and Irene (Pischer) Clemens. Bob graduated from West Platte High School, Weston, MO, in 1960. He married Shirley Adair on September 20, 1963. Bob is survived by his wife Shirley, his children Mark (Chris) Clemens and Julie Clemens, and his grandchildren Taylor Clemens and Cade Clemens. He is also survived by his brothers Larry (Ruth Mary) Clemens and Kenneth (Kay) Clemens, his sister Debbie Kirkpatrick and their families. Bob began his career with General Motors in October, 1963. He retired with more than 52 years of dedicated service. His GM career was based at the Fairfax Assembly Plant, Kansas City, KS. He often traveled to GM Headquarters and other assembly plants in the U.S., Germany and Canada where he gained and shared extensive knowledge of the assembly, design and the launching of new vehicle models. He was referred to as the "Father of the launch Team" by his co-workers. He was a firm believer of leading by example and never expected more than he was willing to give himself. Bob took pride in having a spotless car and meticulously kept lawn. He enjoyed spending time with family. He often met his siblings for breakfast on the weekends to share stories of the week. He enjoyed the beach and traveled to Destin, FL yearly. He was always there to lend a hand for a project. Being their #1 fan, he was a staple in the stands for the countless events of his children and grandchildren. Above all, he was most proud of being "Popa" to Taylor and Cade. A viewing for family and friends will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, Noon-5:00 p.m, at Davis Funeral Chapel, 531 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS. A private burial is planned. A gathering will be announced at a later date for extended family and friends to come together and share their memories of Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Bob's name to St. Luke's Mid-America Heart Institute. Condolences and special memories may be left on Robert's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 13, 2020.