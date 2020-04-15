|
Robert L. Ernst Robert L. Ernst, 84, of Overland Park, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Leawood Gardens. He was born May 4, 1935 in Seward, Nebraska to Della and Roy Ernst. He attended Shawnee Mission High School. He was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in California where he was a deacon and an elder. Bob was also in the Army and stationed in Germany. He leaves his wife, Jan C. Ernst, and daughter Kimberly Colby. He was a grandparent to three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He had two siblings, Shirley Wade and Elinor Asher. He was a wonderful, loving, Christian man and will be greatly missed. Interment at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas at a later time.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020