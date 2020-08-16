1/1
Robert L. Givler M.D.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Givler M.D. Robert Givler was born in Mason City, IA on May 8, 1931. Class of 49, MCHS. Class of 56, University of Iowa Medical School. Residency at King County Hospital in Seattle. He began working in the kilns at the brickyard in Mason City at age 16. This, he continued when he was home on breaks from the University. He drew blood at the VA before classes every morning and earned scholarships to pay for his education. He was an excellent student. His work at the University of Iowa afforded him the opportunity to research lymphocytic leukemia, lymphoma and Hodgkin's disease. Robert loved research, and spent much of the 1960s between a microscope and a typewriter. He always sought out original specimens, slides and sources. His published work was well received around the world. In 1971, he entered private practice at Research Med Ctr in KCMO, retiring in 1999. He was an expert, and was meticulous about every diagnosis he made. He regarded each patient, not as a case, but as a person. He loved people. I have never seen him moody, abrupt or rude to anyone for any reason. He was a member of the Missouri Medical Association, the College of American Pathologists, Sigma Xi and various other professional and academic organizations. Upon retirement, he took particular interest in particle physics, cosmology, comparative anatomy and the staggering diversity of spiders. He loved to learn, and was well liked as a teacher of medical students, nurses and med tech's. Bob married Iris Joan Young in 1956, whom he met in school in Mason City. She was a librarian and a teacher. They were happily married until her death in 2015. Together, they saw much of the world. They built an incredible home library, and indulged their love of books, from the earliest days to the end. He was an honorable man, and a real gentleman. He got along well with everyone, but had a special affinity for dogs of every description. He will be missed by all. He is survived by his son, Bill, coincidentally born on his 30th birthday. Funeral will be private, donations suggested to Wayside Waifs. Condolences may be left at www.mcgilleygeorgebelton.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
611 Chestnut
Belton, MO 64012
8163222995
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved