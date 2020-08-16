Robert L. Givler M.D. Robert Givler was born in Mason City, IA on May 8, 1931. Class of 49, MCHS. Class of 56, University of Iowa Medical School. Residency at King County Hospital in Seattle. He began working in the kilns at the brickyard in Mason City at age 16. This, he continued when he was home on breaks from the University. He drew blood at the VA before classes every morning and earned scholarships to pay for his education. He was an excellent student. His work at the University of Iowa afforded him the opportunity to research lymphocytic leukemia, lymphoma and Hodgkin's disease. Robert loved research, and spent much of the 1960s between a microscope and a typewriter. He always sought out original specimens, slides and sources. His published work was well received around the world. In 1971, he entered private practice at Research Med Ctr in KCMO, retiring in 1999. He was an expert, and was meticulous about every diagnosis he made. He regarded each patient, not as a case, but as a person. He loved people. I have never seen him moody, abrupt or rude to anyone for any reason. He was a member of the Missouri Medical Association, the College of American Pathologists, Sigma Xi and various other professional and academic organizations. Upon retirement, he took particular interest in particle physics, cosmology, comparative anatomy and the staggering diversity of spiders. He loved to learn, and was well liked as a teacher of medical students, nurses and med tech's. Bob married Iris Joan Young in 1956, whom he met in school in Mason City. She was a librarian and a teacher. They were happily married until her death in 2015. Together, they saw much of the world. They built an incredible home library, and indulged their love of books, from the earliest days to the end. He was an honorable man, and a real gentleman. He got along well with everyone, but had a special affinity for dogs of every description. He will be missed by all. He is survived by his son, Bill, coincidentally born on his 30th birthday. Funeral will be private, donations suggested to Wayside Waifs. Condolences may be left at www.mcgilleygeorgebelton.com