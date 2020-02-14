Kansas City Star Obituaries
Robert L. Logan


1962 - 2020
Robert L. Logan Robert L. Logan, 57, of Kansas City, Ks. passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be from 5-9 PM Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Open Door Baptist Church, 3033 N. 103rd. Terr. Kansas City, KS. Services will be at 1:00 PM Tues. Feb. 18, 2020 at Hyvee Arena, 1800 Genessee, Kansas City, MO. Services will continue on Thurs. Feb. 20, 2020 with visitation at 12:00PM and services at 1:00 PM at Meadors Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Republic, MO. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery Republic Mo. Robert LeRay Logan was born on May 28, 1962, to Clarence and Emily (Paschall) Logan in Springfield, MO. Robert was on the Kansas City Kansas Fire Dept. and was a Driver and Paramedic. He is survived by his children, Monica, Clarence (Carrie), & David; granddaughter, Kelsey; mother, Emily; siblings, James, Sarah, Katherine (Perry), & Judith (Doug); nieces, Jenna & Desiree. (Arg. Highland Park Funeral Home. 913.371.0699)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 14, 2020
