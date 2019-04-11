Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
120 South Broadway
Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Snodgrass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. "Bob" Snodgrass

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert L. "Bob" Snodgrass Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Snodgrass Robert L. (Bob) Snodgrass, age 69, of Stilwell, KS died peacefully in the presence of his family on April 7, 2019 Bob was revered by family and friends as a kind, generous, and fun-loving man. He was born in Excelsior Springs, MO on February 27, 1950. Bob married Connie Travis on August 4, 1973 in Joplin, MO. Bob and Connie settled in Kansas City, MO, where they had two children, Clayton and Erin, before eventually moving to Stilwell. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Vardie and Esther, and his older brother, Dick. He is survived by his wife, Connie, of Stilwell; son, Clayton and spouse, Sarah, of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Erin Crofford and spouse, Josh of Austin, TX; five grandchildren, Reese, Ruthie, Sam, Bobby, and J.R. He is also survived by his siblings, Patty Smith, of Mesa, AZ, and Dennis Snodgrass of Polo, MO. A visitation and funeral will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS. The visitation will take place from 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. with the funeral following at 12:30P.M.Bob's remains will be inurned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Missouri Southern Foundation, designated for the Department of Athletics. To read a full obituary online, please visit www.denglemortuary.com. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053, 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now