Robert L. "Bob" Snodgrass Robert L. (Bob) Snodgrass, age 69, of Stilwell, KS died peacefully in the presence of his family on April 7, 2019 Bob was revered by family and friends as a kind, generous, and fun-loving man. He was born in Excelsior Springs, MO on February 27, 1950. Bob married Connie Travis on August 4, 1973 in Joplin, MO. Bob and Connie settled in Kansas City, MO, where they had two children, Clayton and Erin, before eventually moving to Stilwell. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Vardie and Esther, and his older brother, Dick. He is survived by his wife, Connie, of Stilwell; son, Clayton and spouse, Sarah, of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Erin Crofford and spouse, Josh of Austin, TX; five grandchildren, Reese, Ruthie, Sam, Bobby, and J.R. He is also survived by his siblings, Patty Smith, of Mesa, AZ, and Dennis Snodgrass of Polo, MO. A visitation and funeral will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS. The visitation will take place from 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. with the funeral following at 12:30P.M.Bob's remains will be inurned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Missouri Southern Foundation, designated for the Department of Athletics. To read a full obituary online, please visit www.denglemortuary.com. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053, 913-837-4310

