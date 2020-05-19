Robert Leader Smith 9/7/1922 to 5/8/2020 Robert Smith died peacefully on May 8, 2020 at the age of 97 in Lees Summit, Missouri. Robert is survived by his daughter, Christy (Sandy) Steinberg of Leawood, Kansas, daughter Janet Smith of Overland Park, Kansas, and son Clifford Smith of Overland Park, Kansas. He is also survived by one sister Hazel Roby of Lees Summit, Missouri. He was the grandfather to Jordan Steinberg of Leawood, Kansas, Chelsea Bosak of Overland Park, Kansas, Mira Steinberg of Maui, Hawaii, and Curtis (Jenny) Bosak of Merriam, Kansas. He was great grandfather to two granddaughters and one grandson. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Norma Gwendolyn of Kansas City, Missouri in 2000 and son Robert Lewis (Butch) Smith of Kansas City, Missouri in 2017. Also preceded in death by his sister Eleanor Greer of Kansas City, Missouri, Pauline (Jess) Northington of Kansas City, Missouri, Sister, sister Roberta Howard of Kansas City, Missouri, Helen (Claude) Rollins of Lees Summit, Missouri and brother Claude (Betty) Smith of Kansas City, Missouri. Due to the pandemic and social distancing, there will be no service or reception. The family wishes to plan a celebration of life in the future.



