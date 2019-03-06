Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
For more information about
Robert Arnote
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Arnote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Arnote

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Lee Arnote Obituary
Robert Lee Arnote Robert Lee Arnote, 83, of KCK, passed away March 3, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Thurs., March 7, 2019 at Chapel Hill Butler, 701 N. 94th St., KCK 66112. Funeral services will be 1:00pm, Fri., March 8th at the funeral home with Interment with honors to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital. Robert was born March 24, 1935 in KCK to Ernest and Ora Arnote. He attended Wyandotte High School and joined the Naval Air Reserves, where he served for 22 years. Robert worked for Graves Truck line for 42 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ora Arnote; and three brothers and one sister. Robert is survived by his wife, Karen L. Arnote of the home; his son, Ernie Arnote and his wife Shelly of KCK; his grandson, Bryce Dock and his wife Mary of Gladstone, MO; and his nephew, John L. Arnote and his wife Pat of Olathe, KS; as well as other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now