Robert Lee Arnote Robert Lee Arnote, 83, of KCK, passed away March 3, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Thurs., March 7, 2019 at Chapel Hill Butler, 701 N. 94th St., KCK 66112. Funeral services will be 1:00pm, Fri., March 8th at the funeral home with Interment with honors to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital. Robert was born March 24, 1935 in KCK to Ernest and Ora Arnote. He attended Wyandotte High School and joined the Naval Air Reserves, where he served for 22 years. Robert worked for Graves Truck line for 42 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ora Arnote; and three brothers and one sister. Robert is survived by his wife, Karen L. Arnote of the home; his son, Ernie Arnote and his wife Shelly of KCK; his grandson, Bryce Dock and his wife Mary of Gladstone, MO; and his nephew, John L. Arnote and his wife Pat of Olathe, KS; as well as other relatives and friends.



