Robert Lee Bower Robert Lee Bower, 72, of Grandview, MO passed on June 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents John R. Bower and Marion L. Bower. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; son John and granddaughters Hannah and Rachel, Douglasville, GA; brothers Paul (Nancy) New Braunfels, TX; David, Raymore, MO; Bob Dockey, Kerrville, TX. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Boy Scouts of America.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 17, 2020.
