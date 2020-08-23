1/1
Robert Lee Curtis Jr.
Robert Lee Curtis, Jr. April 27, 1944 - August 12, 2020 Born at home in Mansfield, GA, April 27, 1944, Robert Lee Curtis, Jr. came into this world jostled like a football. Bob was a loving husband to Evie Curtis for 43 years, father to Robbie Yoest (Taylor) and Christopher Curtis (Madison), treat-giving Grampy to five well-loved grandchildren, and literally a collector of all things his many pouches would hold. On August 12, 2020, Bob left this world too soon, joining his parents, Viola Curtis and Robert Curtis. Bob proudly served his country on active duty and reserve duty for fifteen years. Bob would proclaim when asked, "yes, I tried to retire four times but my wife would tell me to go back to work." His nickname became "Mr. Home Depot" to family and friends. Bob applied his career skills to many at-home projects and many passionate discussions. Bob was a graduate of the "Hard Knocks University" and was determined to remain upbeat and positive. Bob's sociable nature meant he never met a stranger and he formed life-long friends. Bob is "resting his eyes" now - he stills hears everything we say. Burial services are private. To our work families and play families, please join us Thursday, August 27, 2020, 4:00pm-6:00pm, at the Meadowbrook Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, KS, for a reception as we share "Bob" stories. You probably have at least one! Please be safe and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas Advocates for Better Care (KABC), 536 Fireside Court, Suite B, Lawrence, KS, 66049 a charity making elder care better in Kansas - or a charity of your choice.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
