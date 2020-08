Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Lee Eaton, Jr. Robert Lee Eaton, Jr., 74, of Gardner, KS passed Aug. 11, 2020. Memorial 10:00 am Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 at Hesper Friends Church, 2355 N. 1100th Rd., Eudora, KS. Arr: Bruce FH, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.



