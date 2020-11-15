1/1
Robert Lee Fortner
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Fortner
November 10, 2020
Bolivar, Missouri - Robert Lee Fortner, 87, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home in Bolivar, Missouri. He was born to Joseph and Flossie (Walker) Fortner on February 4, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bob was a dedicated fire fighter, having served for 40 years, most of those years in Independence, Missouri. He made it to captain in the Fire Department before retiring.
Although Bob was a devoted fire fighter, his great passion was horses. Along with his fire fighting career, Bob spent a lot of his time as a horse farrier. He was very passionate for his horses and they were his claim to fame.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar
407 E. Broadway
Bolivar, MO 65613
1-417-326-5233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved