Robert Lee Fortner

November 10, 2020

Bolivar, Missouri - Robert Lee Fortner, 87, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home in Bolivar, Missouri. He was born to Joseph and Flossie (Walker) Fortner on February 4, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bob was a dedicated fire fighter, having served for 40 years, most of those years in Independence, Missouri. He made it to captain in the Fire Department before retiring.

Although Bob was a devoted fire fighter, his great passion was horses. Along with his fire fighting career, Bob spent a lot of his time as a horse farrier. He was very passionate for his horses and they were his claim to fame.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store