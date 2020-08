Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Lee Hamer 80, died Aug. 24, 2020, Funeral: 11 A.M., Sept. 1, Thurman FH, Richmond. Visitation: 6-8 P.M., Aug. 31, at the funeral home. Burial: Liberty Cem. with military honors provided by U.S. Army and Ray County Veterans.



