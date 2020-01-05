|
Robert Lee "Bob" Lundblad Robert Lee "Bob" Lundblad, 84, of Kansas City, Kansas died 28 December 2019. He was born 29 August 1935 to O. N. "Dutch" Lundblad and Lucille "Sissy" (Cornelisen) Lundblad in Huron, South Dakota. Bob graduated Central High School in Grand Forks, North Dakota in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954, serving as a code intercept operator in Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean conflict. After that, he attended Kansas State College of Pittsburg (now Pittsburg State University), graduating in 1961 with a BS in Marketing. At KSCP he was very involved in the Sigma Tau Gamma social fraternity as well as the business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Kansas City before attending Law School at Kansas University. He then practiced law in Kansas City for many years. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his love of sports especially the Kansas City Chiefs where he had season tickets for 40 years. He also learned to pitch fast-pitch softball when he was stationed in Okinawa and pitched in Pittsburg, Kansas and the Kansas City area until he was over 50 years old. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Sandra (Sam) Hayward. He is survived by his brothers Terry J. Lundblad (Debby) and Tom Lundblad (Sally) and his partner of 26 years, Sarah Jane Little. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, at 2:00 PM at To the Hoop Bar and Grill, 7912 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS. Inurnment will take place at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, January 8th, at the Columbarium Wall. Attendees may meet at the National Cemetery Office at 12:15 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in the name of Robert L. Lundblad, to Hospice via the website, VITAScommunityconnection.orgAll donations will be used by Hospice in the local area.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020