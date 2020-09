Robert Lee McFarland Robert Lee McFarland, 95, passed August 29, 2020. Robert was born February 10, 1925. He graduated Stanley High School and entered the US Navy in 1942. He served as elder in the RLDS church and later the RLDS restoration movement. You may meet at 10:45am at the Park Lawn Funeral Home Saturday, September 12, 2020, for a processional to the gravesite for closing remarks and family visitation. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



