Robert Lee (Bob) Stone Robert Lee (Bob) Stone, born to Glenn and Julia (Askins) Stone, of Leeton, Missouri July 23, 1932, passed away in Pebble Beach, California, August 23, 2020. Bob began his education in a small school in Calhoun, Missouri, and after serving in the U.S. Army for 4 years, graduated from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri. Bob built his career of over 60 years in the automotive industry beginning with a small corner lot in Warrensburg. Bob became the Dealer Principal of Scandia Volvo in Seaside, California, Bob Stone Oldsmobile in North Kansas City, Missouri and retired from Bob Stone Freeway Autocenter in The Dalles, Oregon. Bob's family was his pride and joy. His face lit up when speaking of his Grandsons. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Stone, of The Dalles, Oregon, his daughter, Julia Petersen (Eric) of Omaha, Nebraska and grandsons, Andrew Petersen and Matthew Petersen, both of Omaha, and nieces and nephew Luanne, Dorene, Virginia and Donald. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, David and Harold. Bob always took pride in his business and received numerous awards including the Subaru Love Promise Customer Service Award for five straight years, the highest customer satisfaction recognition. Bob was a proud citizen of his country and community. After 9/11 he recognized the need to support First Responders, Police and National Guard Troops in his local Oregon community and established the Freeway Autocenter Freedom Fund. Services will be held on September 8, 2020 in Missouri at the Calhoun United Methodist Church and will be followed by graveside services at Mineral Creek Cemetery in nearby Leeton. The family requests gifts of remembrance to the Calhoun United Methodist Church, Calhoun, MO.



