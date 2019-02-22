Robert Lee Tomlinson Jr. Robert Lee Tomlinson, Jr., 79, of Washougal, WA, formerly of Overland Park, KS, was born on April 14, 1939 in Kansas City, KS to Robert Lee and Mary Ellen (Sexton) Tomlinson. He was received into the Grand Lodge above on February 8, 2019 at E&N Adult Foster Care in Vancouver, WA. Robert was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years and 60 days, Paula LaDean Tomlinson, father, Robert Lee Tomlinson, mother, Mary Ellen (Sexton) Tomlinson, brother Richard Wayne Tomlinson, and sons Christopher Dean Tomlinson, and Duane Lee Tomlinson. He is survived by his wife of 10 1/2 years, Gayle A. Tomlinson, of the home; son Robert L. Tomlinson, III, and wife Annette of Edwardsville, KS; sister, Beverly J. Knight of Overland Park, KS; brother, David E. Tomlinson and wife Nita of Merriam, KS; sister-in-law, Christine Tomlinson of Kansas City, KS; eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; stepdaughter, Andrea Rodberg and husband Bill of Canby, OR; stepson, Isaac Whetsell and wife Karen of Portland, OR; stepson, Jonathan Whetsell of Vancouver, WA; six step grandchildren, six step great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was an active member of Emerson Park Christian Church in Argentine, KS. He was a 33rd Degree Mason. Past Grand Master of The Grand Lodge of Kansas, A.F. & A.M., 2003-2004. Past Grand Commander of The Grand Commandery of Kansas and numerous other Masonic Bodies. He was an insulator by trade and a 57 year member of The Asbestos Workers Local #27 In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emerson Park Christian Church, in care of Maple Hill Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Maple Hill Funeral Home. Services will be announced and held at a later date.

