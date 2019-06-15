Robert Lee Tomlinson Jr. Robert Lee Tomlinson, Jr., 79, of Washougal, WA, formerly of Overland Park, KS, was born on April 14, 1939 in Kansas City, KS to Robert Lee and Mary Ellen (Sexton) Tomlinson. He was received into the Grand Lodge above on February 8, 2019 at E&N Adult Foster Care in Vancouver, WA. Since his passing Robert's wife of 10 1/2 years, Gayle Annette Tomlinson, passed away April 26, 2019 in Washougal, WA. Robert was also preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years and 60 days, Paula LaDean Tomlinson, father, Robert Lee Tomlinson, mother, Mary Ellen (Sexton) Tomlinson, brother Richard Wayne Tomlinson, and sons Christopher Dean Tomlinson, and Duane Lee Tomlinson. He is survived by his son Robert L. Tomlinson, III, and wife Annette of Edwardsville, KS; sister, Beverly J. Knight of Overland Park, KS; brother, David E. Tomlinson and wife Nita of Merriam, KS; sister-in-law, Christine Tomlinson of Kansas City, KS; eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; stepdaughter, Andrea Rodberg and husband Bill of Canby, OR; stepson, Isaac Whetsell and wife Karen of Portland, OR; stepson, Jonathan Whetsell of Vancouver, WA; six step grandchildren, six step great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was an active member of Emerson Park Christian Church in Argentine, KS. He was a 33rd Degree Mason. Past Grand Master of The Grand Lodge of Kansas, A.F. & A.M., 2003-2004. Past Grand Commander of The Grand Commandery of Kansas and numerous other Masonic Bodies. He was an insulator by trade and a 57 year member of The Asbestos Workers Local #27. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:00 A.M. with a Memorial Service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be held after Memorial Services. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emerson Park Christian Church, in care of Maple Hill Funeral Home.

