Robert "Bob" Leo Eppes Robert "Bob" Leo Eppes, 69, of Lenexa, KS passed away Sunday, May 13, 2019 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission. Visitation will be 12 pm to 1 pm Friday, May 17 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Bob's Life will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Williams Community School; 5209 Duval Road; Austin, TX 78727 or to Joshua's Stage; 7405 Teak Cove; Austin, TX 78750. Bob was born May 8, 1950 to the late Edward and Clara Eppes in St. Louis, MO. Bob is preceded in death by his stepfather, Aloys Steinman. He is survived by his son, Michael Eppes; sister Diana Eppes; his life partner, Sue Ingalls;three grandchildren, Austin Eppes; Samantha Smith; Nathan Ramos; great grandson Gabriel Foulk; four extended family members, Dev Persaud and wife Bethany; Kieran Persaud; Margot Persaud; Katie Wubbenhorst and husband Aaron Henderson. Bob worked for the Dept. of Transportation as an automotive fraud investigator, one of three federal agents trained in odometer and title fraud. He retired in April 2005 as Special Agent in Charge, after 23 years of service.His heartfelt need to fight on behalf of others was deeply rooted in both his professional and personal life. For many years he continued helping consumer advocates and victims, and gave invaluable instruction to consumer advocates and law enforcement across the country.Bob had a passion for Chinese culture and antiques. As proud owner of "Silk Road Travelers" in the River Market, Bob was a board member of the Delaware Street Community Assn, where he was well known and loved.Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com

