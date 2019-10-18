|
Robert Leo Zerr Robert Leo "Bob" Zerr, 84, passed away October 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm, with Prayer service at 6 pm, on Monday, October 21, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 22, at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 4737 North Cleveland AV, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Bob was born November 24, 1934, in St. Charles, MO, the fourth of eight children of Ralph and Clara (Schneider) Zerr. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by siblings: Sr. Lucille Zerr SSND, Ralph Zerr, Rita Zerr and Ron Zerr. Survivors include two sons: Will Zerr (Beth) and Christopher Zerr; granddaughter, Lauren; siblings: Margaret Meyer (Vernon), Bernard Zerr (Diana) and Paul Zerr (Mary Ann); sisters-in-law: Sheila Zerr and Joyce Zerr; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends, including Bob's former wife and dear friend, Sarah Zerr. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2019