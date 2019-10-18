Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Zerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leo Zerr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Leo Zerr Obituary
Robert Leo Zerr Robert Leo "Bob" Zerr, 84, passed away October 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm, with Prayer service at 6 pm, on Monday, October 21, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 22, at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 4737 North Cleveland AV, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Bob was born November 24, 1934, in St. Charles, MO, the fourth of eight children of Ralph and Clara (Schneider) Zerr. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by siblings: Sr. Lucille Zerr SSND, Ralph Zerr, Rita Zerr and Ron Zerr. Survivors include two sons: Will Zerr (Beth) and Christopher Zerr; granddaughter, Lauren; siblings: Margaret Meyer (Vernon), Bernard Zerr (Diana) and Paul Zerr (Mary Ann); sisters-in-law: Sheila Zerr and Joyce Zerr; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends, including Bob's former wife and dear friend, Sarah Zerr. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now