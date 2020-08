Robert Leroy Crook Robert Leroy Crook, 82, Drexel, MO died Aug 7, 2020. Visit: 10-11, Tues. Aug. 11, Atkinson FH, Harrisonville; Graveside services 12 pm, Tues. Aug 11, Carpenter Cem, Chilhowee, MO. Arr-Atkinson FH, 816-380-3268.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store