Robert Lloyd Surles Jr. Visitation for Robert Lloyd Surles, Jr., 60, will be held at noon with Memorial services at 1 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Robert passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home. He was born January 19, 1959 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Robert Lloyd Surles, Sr. and Bette Lisher (Cain) (both proceeded him in death). Bob graduated from Shawnee Mission East High school and was a Delivery Driver for P1 Group Inc. for many years. Bob was a friend to all that knew him. His memory will be cherished. Survivors include his sisters, Terry Hudson; Sandra Montgomery; brother, Thomas Ray Surles; nieces Carly Hudson; Jennifer Butler; Cassie Surles and nephews Marty Alexander; Thomas Ray Surles, Jr (aka Corbin). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.

