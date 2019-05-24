Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Surles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lloyd Surles Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Lloyd Surles Jr. Obituary
Robert Lloyd Surles Jr. Visitation for Robert Lloyd Surles, Jr., 60, will be held at noon with Memorial services at 1 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Robert passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home. He was born January 19, 1959 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Robert Lloyd Surles, Sr. and Bette Lisher (Cain) (both proceeded him in death). Bob graduated from Shawnee Mission East High school and was a Delivery Driver for P1 Group Inc. for many years. Bob was a friend to all that knew him. His memory will be cherished. Survivors include his sisters, Terry Hudson; Sandra Montgomery; brother, Thomas Ray Surles; nieces Carly Hudson; Jennifer Butler; Cassie Surles and nephews Marty Alexander; Thomas Ray Surles, Jr (aka Corbin). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now