|
|
Dr. Robert Logan Marshall Dr. Robert Logan Marshall, son of Ira Thomas Marshall and Bertha Culvert Marshall was born June 2, 1925, the youngest of 11 children, in El Dorado, Kansas, and left this world on August 15, 2019 in Warrensburg, Missouri at the age of ninety-four years, reunited with his wife Mary Anne. He served in the Navy in WWII and Korea and in the Navy Reserves for 30 years. He retired as the Dean of Public Services at the University of Central Missouri. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, at 1:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg, with Pastor Peter Norton officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service in Carpenter Cemetery, Chilhowee, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Arr: Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren (660) 747-9114.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 17, 2019