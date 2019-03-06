Resources More Obituaries for Robert Rose Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rev. Robert M. Rose

Obituary Flowers Rev. Robert M. Rose Reverend Robert Murphy "Rob" Rose, 81, of the Kansas City Northland, went home to be with Jesus on February 28, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer since 2013. Rob passed away surrounded by his family. Rob was born January 21, 1938, in Anahuac, TX, the youngest of three sons of Frank and Edith Rose. Along with his parents, Rob was preceded in death by his brother, Paul. He served in the U.S. Army, receiving honorable discharge on December 20, 1957. Rob served as a pastor and minister of music 60-plus years. His robust voice filled many a congregation and blessed many lives. Rob was ordained to the gospel ministry by the Belvidere Heights Baptist Church in Grandview on January 12, 1986. He was also a longtime barber in the Kansas City area. Rob was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where he was involved in several ministries, including Stephen Ministry. He was a devout follower of Jesus and a great witness to all who knew him. Rob was a wonderful husband, dad, Papa and Great Papa. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; sons, Jon Rose (Elaine) and Rev. Jeffrey Rose (Belinda); grandchildren, Stephen (Sara), Madilyn, Corbin and Kyra; great grandson, Reid; brother, Rev. Morton Rose (Ruby); sister-in-law, Lee Rose; as well as several nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends. Visitation will begin at 4:30 pm, followed by a service celebrating Rob's life and ministry at 6:00 pm, on Thursday, March 7, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. State Route 291, Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Blvd., Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160 to benefit pancreatic cancer research. Online donations may be given at www.kuendowment.org/give. Please reference donations for Rob Rose memorial. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.