Robert M. Tostevin Robert M. Tostevin, born on May 20, 1944, passed away on November 30. Bob was born in Suffern, NY, and grew up in Stony Point, NY. He completed his education with a doctorate in political theory from York University in Toronto, Canada. He married Lisa Diamond in 1970, and they were blessed with their son Erik, a source of great joy, in 1987. Bob taught history at the North Country School in Lake Placid, NY, followed by a long tenure at the Pembroke Hill School and the former Sunset Hill School. While teaching at Pembroke Hill, he found the focus and time to write and publish The Promethean Illusion: The Western Belief in Human Mastery of Nature, published in 2010. His friends, colleagues, and students fondly recall Bob's intensely agile and analytical mind. He challenged so many to sharpen their thinking and writing, leading them to deeper insight and clearer expression. Bob's sense of humor sparked every conversation he had, and he delighted in laughing at himself. He also loved being out in nature with his favorite dog Hannah. Bob, along with his loving wife, Lisa, had an unusual gift of establishing and nurturing lifelong friendships. His commitment to his wife and son will be a source of inspiration to all who all who knew him. Bob's memory lives on through his wife Lisa, their son Erik, and the many loving relatives and friends whom he continues to inspire. All those who wish to honor Bob may do so by donating to their favorite charity or to Women's Earth Alliance.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019